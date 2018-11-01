Joys as three year old boy kidnapped three weeks ago is rescued

| Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 31st 2018 at 22:14 GMT +3

A relative is all smile after being re-united with their kin Alvin Ngari who was kidnapped on October 7 as he attended a church service in Thika. The boy was rescued from a hose in Kiganjo estate in Thika. The man believed to have been the kidnapper was shot dead by the police as he attempted to attack them. [PHOTO: KAMAU MAICHUHIE].

A family that has been having sleepless nights after their son was kidnapped is full of praise for the police for bringing him back.

The three-year-old boy was abducted three weeks ago during a church service in Thika town.

Officers from the Special Crimes Prevention Unit yesterday tracked him to a house in Runda Kiganjo, where he was being held by a couple whose identities were not immediately released to the public.

Police said they shot the man when he confronted officers with a machette. The woman was arrested and taken to Thika police station.

Stranger’s note

Emmanuel Kwera, the boy’s father, said their nightmare began on October 7 when his wife realised the boy was missing after the service at World Temple Church in Starehe estate.

After a spirited search that bore no fruit, Mr Kwera said their worst fears were confirmed when his son’s friend went to their home and handed over a note given to him by strangers who had picked the boy.

“The note had a message giving us four hours to part with Sh526,000 if we wanted to see our son again. There was a phone number, but when we tried calling, it was not going through,” said the father.

Kerwa, who sells books and cars, said a few days later he started receiving phone calls from strange numbers. The callers demanded the money.

“They told me several times that they would kill the boy and bring his head to me. Since I wanted to see him alive again, I have been sending some money to them... In total, I sent more than Sh100,000,” he said.

Praised police

The father was full of praise for the police for rescuing their son. “The police did a commendable job. I do not know how I can thank them. We are happy to be reunited with our son.”

Grace Wanjiru, the boy’s mother, said his rescue was a huge relief for the family. “The three weeks that our son has been in the hands of the kidnappers have been the most trying moments of our lives. We could not sleep or eat properly.”

Purity Wangui, a resident of Runda Kiganjo, described the couple as secretive and anti-social, “people who rarely interact with fellow tenants”.

“Most of the time they were always holed up in the house. They rarely went out and when they did they did not usually talk to anyone. A hair dresser even used to come and do the woman’s hair in their house,” said Ms Wangui.

Kiambu County Police Commander Adiel Nyange said they acted following a tip-off and traced the abductors using newly acquired state-of-the-art equipment.

He said the kidnapper was killed following a confrontation between him and the police during the rescue mission.

“The kidnapper grabbed and wielded a panga, and aggressively advanced towards the police. In the process he was fatally injured,” said Mr Nyange.

He urged landlords and residents to embrace the Nyumba Kumi initiative to enable them identify people engaging in unlawful activities.

“I want to tell criminals in the county that they are not lucky. We are closing in on them and I want to promise that they will face the same fate,” he said.