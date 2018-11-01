More than 200 livestock die of mysterious disease in Taita Taveta

| Published Thu, November 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 31st 2018 at 22:12 GMT +3

Hundreds of livestock and wildlife have died following heavy rains in Taita Taveta County.

Farmers yesterday said the worst hit areas were ranches and smaller settlement areas bordering the Tsavo National Park.

Speaking to The Standard, they claimed that small game had not been spared either.

“We have stumbled on several dik-dik carcasses and we do not know what exactly is killing our livestock and wildlife,” said Kishagha Dio, a farmer from Kasigau location in Voi.

Mr Kishaga said Kasigau and Amaka ranches, and settlements in Kuranze along the Kenya-Tanzania border were the most affected with farmers in Kuranze reported to have lost over 300 goats.

The farmers claimed that the two ranches had so far lost over 200 goats, sheep and calves.

Humphrey Mwashauwa, a farmer from Bungule village, said he had lost about 80 goats while Hezron Mjoma in the neighbouring Jora village lamented the loss of more than 50 goats.

“There is no disease outbreak as claimed by other farmers. The livestock had grown weak due to a prolonged drought. The onset of the rains led to the deaths,” said Mr Mwashauwa.

Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Executive Davis Mwangoma said the county administration was aware of the problem.

“I have received the report about the deaths of the livestock. We have already deployed a team to the ground and we are doing everything possible to identify what is killing the animals,” said Dr Mwangoma.

The county has about 30 ranches suitable for rearing goats, sheep, camels and cattle.