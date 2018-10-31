10 arrested over missing examination papers

| Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 18:08, Updated October 31st 2018 at 18:22 GMT +3

Security officials interrogating Ann Kirui (right) Head teacher Olenamuka Primary School after KCPE examination materials went missing while on transit.[ PHOTO:ROBERT KIPLAGAT/STANDARD]

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education papers that went missing in northern Narok on Wednesday morning.

According to County Police Commander Thomas Ngeiywa, those arrested are eight teachers and two police officers who were set to administer the KCPE exams. They are set to be arraigned in court tomorrow.

"We have arrested all people who were in the police vehicle at the time of the incident. They are persons of interest in this case and will face charges,"said Ngeiywa.

This is after seventeen KCPE candidates at Olenamuka Primary School in Narok North went through anxious moments after their examination papers mysteriously went 'missing' while on transit.

The school head teacher Ann Kirui joined the police officers to trace the English composition, Insha and Science papers that went missing after being picked from a container at Olokurto at 4am.

The students later had a relief as they were given their examination after hours of official time. Area County Education Officer James Nyaga confirmed that the examinees sat for their papers at 10.00am.

