NTSA revokes licences of seven PSV operators

| Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 12:45, Updated October 31st 2018 at 16:56 GMT +3

The National Transport and Safety Authority has de-registered seven public service vehicle operators for violating transport regulations.

In a statement dated October 30, 2018, NTSA Director General Francis Meja said the seven transport operators were deregistered for violating provisions of section 5(1) of the NTSA regulations act 2014.

The directive came into effect on September 13, 2018.

“The Authority hereby invokes power granted by Section 34 of the NTSA Act and deregisters operator licenses for Molo Shuttle Sacco plying Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisii route, Newlot Sacco (plying Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Kibwezi, Voi, Mombasa route), Nairobi Kiruline Services (plying Nairobi, Murang’a, Othaya, Nyeri, Nyahururu route), Peja Travellers Ltd (Jericho, Maringo, Jogoo Road and Temple Road).”

Also deregistered are New Lowland Sacco (Nakuru, Marigat, Kabarnet), Hannover Commercial Enterprise (Kikuyu, Waiyaki Way, Westlands, Kasarani, Mwiki route) and Gakanago Sacco (Nyeri, Gataragwa and Ngobit).

Clarification: In an earlier version of this story we had a photo that erroneously indicated that Mololine was among the affected Saccos. The true position is that it’s not among them.

