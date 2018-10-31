survey
Gakuo’s appeal postponed, family to file proof of death Next Story
All KCPE candidates to get Form One placement next year Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Kenya

NTSA revokes licences of seven PSV operators

By Standard Reporter | Published Wed, October 31st 2018 at 12:45, Updated October 31st 2018 at 16:56 GMT +3

The National Transport and Safety Authority has de-registered seven public service vehicle operators for violating transport regulations.

ALSO READ: 10 things married couples hate most about their partners driving

In a statement dated October 30, 2018, NTSA Director General Francis Meja said the seven transport operators were deregistered for violating provisions of section 5(1) of the NTSA regulations act 2014.  

The directive came into effect on September 13, 2018.

“The Authority hereby invokes power granted by Section 34 of the NTSA Act and deregisters operator licenses for Molo Shuttle Sacco plying Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisii route, Newlot Sacco (plying Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Kibwezi, Voi, Mombasa route), Nairobi Kiruline Services (plying Nairobi, Murang’a, Othaya, Nyeri, Nyahururu route), Peja Travellers Ltd (Jericho, Maringo, Jogoo Road and Temple Road).”  

Also deregistered are New Lowland Sacco (Nakuru, Marigat, Kabarnet), Hannover Commercial Enterprise (Kikuyu, Waiyaki Way, Westlands, Kasarani, Mwiki route) and Gakanago Sacco (Nyeri, Gataragwa and Ngobit).

Clarification: In an earlier version of this story we had a photo that erroneously indicated that Mololine was among the affected Saccos. The true position is that it’s not among them.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

RELATED TOPICS:
NTSA
Molo Shuttle Sacco
Ntsa Director General Francis Meja
PSV Licences Revoked
De-register

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Over 500 companies compete for 2018 CIO100 Awards

Over 500 companies compete for 2018 CIO100 Awards

PSV operators must step up safety rules or keep off roads

PSV operators must step up safety rules or keep off roads

Road carnage: 2,411 people have died since January

Road carnage: 2,411 people have died since January

DPP orders probe into Fort Ternan accident

DPP orders probe into Fort Ternan accident




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON wednesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited