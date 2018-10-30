survey
Brewer arrested for defiling 3-year-old girl Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

President Uhuru kin wins Sh122 million Karen land case

By Kamau Muthoni | Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 17:02, Updated October 30th 2018 at 17:19 GMT +3
Justice John Mativo at a past court proceeding. He told the plaintiff was paid Sh100,000 by mother to withdraw similar suit in 1994. [File, Standard]

The High Court has thrown out a case filed by a businessman against President Uhuru Kenyatta’s kin over a Sh122 million land in Karen.

Justice John Mativo in his judgment in favour of Uhuru's late step-sister Margaret Wambui Kenyatta’s grandson Njomo Kamau, found that his accuser, James Njoroge, had not brought a case that would move the court to kick Njomo out of the land.

ALSO READ: Kenya's sad tale of the haves and have-nots

The land in question initially belonged to Mr Njoroge’s late parents, Joseph Njuguna and Felista Wanjiru.

According to him, sometime in 1986, his mother allegedly transferred the property into her own name and subsequently sold it to third parties.

The buyers included Wambui, Peter Ngare, James Macharia, Nancy Mugechi, Peter Muchiri, Theresia Wairimu and Kagiri Ndirangu.

Gunpoint

The court heard that Njoroge was given Sh100,000 by his late mother after agreeing to withdraw a similar suit he had filed in 1993. Njoroge, however, had claimed that he was forced to withdraw the case at gunpoint.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

Mr Njomo, who swore an affidavit as an administrator of his grandmother’s estate, told the court that she had bought the land for Sh1.5 million.

He further told the court that Njoroge could not raise a claim to the land because his late father, Njuguna, left his late mother and their lawyer, Mohamed Khan, as executors of his will.

Mr Khan, who filed a reply in the case, told the court that the late Njuguna had divided his land among his children during his lifetime but had not transferred all the documents.

ALSO READ: Ruto says billions to be spent on works

He explained that after the patriarch’s death, Wanjiru took over ownership of the property.

He told the court that Njoroge had been granted 10.8 acres of land by his late parents but he entered into an agreement to sell his inheritance.

RELATED TOPICS:
Uhuru Kenyatta
Land Case
Margaret Wambui Kenyatta

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Political leaders eulogise Kalonzo's father

Political leaders eulogise Kalonzo's father

Brave schoolgirl who asked President a 'tough' question

Brave schoolgirl who asked President a 'tough' question

KQ maiden flight to New York

KQ maiden flight to New York

How Kenya’s Sh6t wealth was nearly signed away in Cortec deal

How Kenya’s Sh6t wealth was nearly signed away in Cortec deal




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited