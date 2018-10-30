survey
Three killed, child abducted and over 700 cattle stolen in Baringo raid Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Rift Valley

Girl, 13, kills herself over TV remote control

By Sara Okuoro | Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 13:19, Updated October 30th 2018 at 13:28 GMT +3

Fight over a television remote control turned tragic after 13-year-old girl committed suicide in Elementaita, Nakuru County.

ALSO READ: Suicide bombing kills five, wounds 15 in central Afghanistan

The teenager got angry after she disagreed with her cousin on what channel to watch.

The girl said to have been living with her aunt at Jogoo area in Elementaita.

Gilgil OCPD Emmanuel Opur confirmed the Monday night incident.

Her body was taken to Nakuru Municipal Mortuary.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

In July 2018, a Standard six pupil from Kigumo in Murang’a County also killed himself after differing with his cousin on what programme to watch on TV.

He hang himself after his cousin switched the television to a vernacular station. They quarreled before the boy stormed out of the family living room. 

The boy’s mother found his body hanging from the roof of his bedroom later that evening.

ALSO READ: Man commits suicide after killing neighbour

RELATED TOPICS:
Suicide
Remote Control
Depression

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Man commits suicide after killing neighbour

Man commits suicide after killing neighbour

High pressure life of PwC man who fell to his death

High pressure life of PwC man who fell to his death

Man found dead after wife leaves

Man found dead after wife leaves

Fresh links on Nandi county finance officer suicide

Fresh links on Nandi county finance officer suicide




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON tuesday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Rift Valley

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited