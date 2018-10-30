Girl, 13, kills herself over TV remote control

| Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 13:19, Updated October 30th 2018 at 13:28 GMT +3

Fight over a television remote control turned tragic after 13-year-old girl committed suicide in Elementaita, Nakuru County.

ALSO READ: Suicide bombing kills five, wounds 15 in central Afghanistan

The teenager got angry after she disagreed with her cousin on what channel to watch.

The girl said to have been living with her aunt at Jogoo area in Elementaita.

Gilgil OCPD Emmanuel Opur confirmed the Monday night incident.

Her body was taken to Nakuru Municipal Mortuary.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

In July 2018, a Standard six pupil from Kigumo in Murang’a County also killed himself after differing with his cousin on what programme to watch on TV.

He hang himself after his cousin switched the television to a vernacular station. They quarreled before the boy stormed out of the family living room.

The boy’s mother found his body hanging from the roof of his bedroom later that evening.

ALSO READ: Man commits suicide after killing neighbour