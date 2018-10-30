survey
Ex-Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo dies while serving prison term

By Sara Okuoro | Published Tue, October 30th 2018 at 11:40, Updated October 30th 2018 at 12:30 GMT +3
The late ex-Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo

Former Nairobi Town Clerk John Gakuo has died at Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi.

Gakuo was serving a three-year jail term for unprocedural procurement of cemetery land in Mavoko for the defunct Nairobi City Council.

He died on Tuesday morning after he was rushed to hospital from Nairobi West Prisons where he was serving his sentence.

From left: Alexander Musee, Mary Ngethe, John Gakuo and Samy Kirui. They were convicted in May 2018 of defrauding the defunct Nairobi City Council of Sh283 million. [George Njunge, Standard]

On May 15, 2018, John Gakuo and former Local Government permanent secretary Sammy Kirui were jailed for their role in the Sh283 million cemetery land scandal.

They were sentenced to three years in jail and fined Sh1 million each for abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement rules in purchasing the land.

They were convicted for their role in the multi-million shilling scandal that rocked City Hall between 2008 and 2009.

