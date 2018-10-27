No end to Malala and Echesa war of words

| Published Sat, October 27th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 27th 2018 at 00:03 GMT +3

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala addressing the media at Parliament on the defamation by Sports CS Rashid Achesa. [Boniface Okendo/Standard]

What started as war of words between Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and fiery Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has degenerated into shouting matches and washing of dirty linen in public.

The one time buddies have over the past week engaged in an embarrassing public spat that has seen the later share details of their private life as they angrily ranted at each other at a local radio station.

The ugly confrontation started with Echesa claiming in a live radio interview that Malala (above) had begged Deputy President William Ruto for money, which he used to build a house in Kakamega town. Echesa said it was wrong for Malala to attack the DP who had supported him at his hour of need.

They are now embroiled in a bare-knuckle fight with their differences directly linked to 2022 succession politics.

In July, the two agreed to bury the hatchet after scores were injured when their supporters clashed on June 29 at Mayoni market in Matungu sub-county.

2022 politics

But the ceasefire was short-lived with Echesa accusing Malala of maligning Ruto’s name during a requiem mass for 34 people who perished in the Fort Ternan bus crash.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Malala said there was more to the raging political war between him and the CS. “He (Echesa) is bitter because I have stood with Opposition Chief Raila Odinga at the expense of Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid. Without the DP, he would be rendered jobless and useless,” said the lawmaker.

Malala dismissed claims that Ruto gave him Sh7 million which he used to put up a house in Kakamega town, saying his house is worth Sh50 million.

He accused the CS of hiring journalists to manipulate and release pictures showing him in a compromising situation.

A bitter Malala has vowed to take the fight to court.