Why Itumbi courtroom romance is talk of town

| Published Fri, October 26th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 25th 2018 at 23:59 GMT +3

Secretary of Innovation, Digital and Diaspora Communication in the Office of the President Dennis Itumbi (left) and murder suspect in Monica Kimani’s case Jacque Maribe at Milimani law court. [Beverlyne Musili/Standard]

Bold technology guru has wowed Kenyans, more so women, with his display of love for Jacque Maribe in and outside court.

“And therefore take the present time, with a hey, and a ho, and a hey nonino, For love is crownèd with the prime.” - William Shakespeare

ALSO READ: Media house confirms Jacque Maribe is still their employee

The beginning of the Monica Kimani murder case birthed another story featuring one of the accused, TV journalist Jacque Maribe, and Jubilee Party digital warrior Dennis Itumbi.

From the day the news anchor and her fiancé, Joseph Kuria Irungu alias Jowie, were charged with the murder of Ms Kimani, Mr Itumbi has been the one constant face in the courtroom.

Both seem to bring out the best in each other. From the downcast girl who clung to her dad in a police station, the Maribe appearing in court now is bold, smiling and confident.

At the touch of love, they say, everyone becomes a poet, and in times of trouble, the poem becomes the love.

On the day of her first court appearance, despite her boyfriend sitting next to her, Mr Itumbi gave her a deep hug (see pictures) before extending a similar but lighter courtesy on the man.

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

And on Wednesday, Itumbi hopped into the dock and sat next to her. On social media, Itumbi has penned a plethora of poems for Maribe, so much so that he is now the man every woman would want in her corner.

With every post, he is winning legions of admirers, especially among women, as he has stuck out his all for Maribe. On Wednesday, just before her bail hearing, Itumbi penned a scintillating verse “from the depth of a soul that has always connected...”

“Situations come and go, but our friendship will outlast fake headlines, rumours, false accusations, social media updates, the blog frenzy and even the unfair comments thereafter…

ALSO READ: Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu day in court (photos)

“But here’s my hand, No matter what happens, I know I will be there to whisper my reservations, I know I will be there to cheer you up, I know I will be there to watch you dance in victory!”

The full poem exudes an energy and warmth that every woman desires, especially in the kind of situation Maribe finds herself in. It’s a warmth that can even be felt in their gazes.

Before then, he had penned a similar poem, this time addressed to Maribe’s child, but singing her praises.

Itumbi’s ‘friendship’ with Jacque didn’t start yesterday.

They were good friends long before she met, fell in love with and got engaged to Jowie. Friends say Jowie was quite the bolt from the blue that swooped down and won her heart.

At the time, Itumbi put on a brave face, wished her well and moved on. The resurgence of his affection in court, however, has all the signs of a love-struck man - one completely taken by Jacque’s beauty.

In 2015, Itumbi shocked many when he stormed a live TV show to deliver a surprise birthday cake for Maribe.

ALSO READ: Jacque Maribe, Jowie charged afresh with Monica’s murder

It was a romantic first in Kenya’s broadcast TV history. No wonder Maribe, who was winding up the Citizen TV lunchtime news, wept.

Itumbi later took to social media to crown the day with what he does best - poetry.

Friend or more than friend, Itumbi’s comportment in the face of Maribe’s predicament is pushing the ceiling for men.

And women are praying for more Itumbis in their lives.