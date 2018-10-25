survey
Untold stories of Boko Haram survivors feature in film Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Africa

Sahle-Work Zewde becomes Ethiopia’s first woman President

By Reuters | Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 11:25, Updated October 25th 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3
Ethiopia’s parliament approves Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s new President

Ethiopia’s parliament has approved senior diplomat Sahle-Work Zewde as the country’s first female president, proceedings on state television showed, cementing another shift in the country’s political system from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Sahle-Work is at present U.N. under-secretary general and special representative of the secretary general to the African Union. She replaces Mulatu Teshome Wirtu, who tendered his resignation to parliament earlier on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Raila allies vow he will not quit politics

The president’s post is a ceremonial one in Ethiopia. The prime minister, who is the head of state, holds executive power.

“In a historic move, the two Houses has elected Ambassador Shalework Zewde as the next President of #Ethiopia. She is the first female head of state in modern Ethiopia,” Fitsum Arega, Abiy’s chief of staff, said on Twitter.

“In a patriarchal society such as ours, the appointment of a female head of state not only sets the standard for the future but also normalizes women as decision-makers in public life.”

Last week, when the prime minister reshuffled his cabinet, he appointed 10 female ministers, making Ethiopia the third country in Africa, after Rwanda and Seychelles, to achieve gender parity in their cabinets.

“When there is no peace in country, mothers will be frustrated. Therefore, we need to work on peace for the sake of our mothers,” Sahle-Work told parliament after her approval.

Get live updates in Agriculture by subscribing to the new farmers TV SMS service. Text the word 'Farmers' to 22071.

Teshome, who had held the office for five years, departed one year ahead of his term ending, saying he wanted to be part of change and reforms.

Sahle-Work becomes the fourth president since the ruling EPRDF coalition came to power.

Since his appointment in April, Abiy has presided over a raft of reforms that have turned the region’s politics on its head, including the pardoning of dissidents long outlawed by the government.

ALSO READ: Court upholds Ruguru MCA's victory

RELATED TOPICS:
Ethiopia
Sahle-Work Zewde
Ethiopian President
Election

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Kingi wants MCAs to accept nominee

Kingi wants MCAs to accept nominee

Khalwale now says 'Ruto tosha'

Khalwale now says 'Ruto tosha'

Jubilee party weighing options on law change

Jubilee party weighing options on law change

Let referendum debate be devoid of intimidation, name calling

Let referendum debate be devoid of intimidation, name calling




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited