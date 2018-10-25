Sharon's family say they still expect justice despite Obado's freedom

| Published Thu, October 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 24th 2018 at 21:53 GMT +3

Rongo University Students mourn Sharon Otieno during her burial at Magare village in Homa Bay County on October 19th 2018. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

The family of murdered university student Sharon Otieno was still praying for justice yesterday.

Sharon's family spoke as a Nairobi court released Migori Governor Okoth Obado, a suspect in the murder, on a Sh5 million cash bail with two sureties of the same amount.

"I have heard that he has been released on bail. As a family, we have left everything to God and the courts," said Sharon's father, Douglas Otieno.

Sharon was buried at the family home last Friday, 46 days after she was killed and her body dumped in a thicket near Oyugis town.

Mr Obado and his two aides, Michael Oyamo and Caspal Ojwang', are the suspects in the murder that shocked the nation.

As Mr Otieno spoke yesterday, Obado's supporters celebrated in Migori, Awendo and Uriri after news of his release spread across the county.

County government offices were deserted as staff followed the bail application hearing in nearby hotels.

"The county is celebrating because our governor is finally free. People are happy," said Nicholas Anyuor, Obado's director of communication.

South Kanyamkago ward administrator Omollo Athiambo said, "We are so happy the courts have listened to his prayers. It was not easy for the governor. He has undergone a lot of torment and we are praying for him."

Mr Athiambo told The Standard that they hoped the governor would return to work and deliver his election promises. He also called for calm and tolerance.

Story by Kepher Otieno, Caleb Kingwara and James Omoro