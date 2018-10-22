Haji's office orders probe on missing files in KPLC graft case

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 13:26, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 13:46 GMT +3

Dr.Ken Tarus(left), the newly appointed acting Managing Director Kenya Power and Lighting Company(KPLC) leaves the boardroom with the outgoing MD Dr. Ben Chumo after addressing the press at their Headquarters in Parklands, Nairobi on 04/01/2017. They are facing graft charges in which files have been reported missing. [PHOTO: PIUS CHERUIYOT]

The Office of the Director of Criminal Investigations is probing the circumstances under which crucial documents in the prosecution of graft case involving former KPLC bosses may have disappeared.

Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecution Mr Alexander Muteti on Monday requested the High Court to adjourn the case and grant his office more time to investigate and trace the documents.

Muteti said Energy Regulation Commission prepared a report touching on the procurement of substandard transformers, in which former KPLC managing director Ben Chumo and his successor Ken Tarus were implicated.

And that, the said documents are missing at the DPP's office. According to the Muteti, the the case cannot proceed without the availability of the original documents.

His plea is yet to be decided as Senior Magistrate Felix Kombo is this afternoon expected to rule on the matter.

The defence lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui told the court that his clients are ready to face trial, and that they are completely averse to any adjournment of hearing of the case.

Chumo and Tarus are facing charges of conspiracy to commit economic crimes and abuse of office. On July, 16, 2018, the two and 10 other KPLC employees were charged pleaded not guilty.

They were accused of entering a contract with a private firm which supplied transforers which consequently proved to be faulty.