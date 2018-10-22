Local leaders furious after being locked out of Mashujaa Day programme

| Published Mon, October 22nd 2018 at 09:40, Updated October 22nd 2018 at 10:22 GMT +3

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo (right) and former Kakamega Senator Dr. Boni Khalwale during celebrations to mark Mashujaa Day at KakamegaSaturday. [PHOTO: BENJAMIN SAKWA/STANDARD]

There is disquiet after local leaders were locked out of Mashujaa Day celebrations programme at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County on Saturday.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions boss Francis Atwoli said it was demeaning for organisers to deny Luhya leaders a chance to address the meeting.

"They ignored the fact that these leaders played a key role in making the day a success, including mobilising residents to attend," said Atwoli.

He added: "When national events are held in other counties, local leaders are allowed to address the people. Why was it different in Kakamega?"

Only governor, Wycliffe Oparanya, had a chance to address the meeting.

Other politicians present ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang'ula, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa and Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Former senator Boni Khalwale said Oparanya did not speak for the people but as the host. "Either Mudavadi or I should have been allowed to speak but they pretended the region does not have leaders," he said

Lugari MP Ayub Savula said: "It was unfair for the Government to bring the function here then lock us out of the programme."

