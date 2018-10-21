survey
Sarova Hotels loses chairman in Makueni road accident that claimed for family members

By Standard Reporter | Published Sun, October 21st 2018 at 21:08, Updated October 21st 2018 at 21:14 GMT +3
JS Vohra, who died in a road accident in November 2017. His family members died in a road crash at Makueni on October 21, 2018. [Photo, Courtesy]

Sarova Hotels chairman, MS Vohra, his daughter-in-law, sister and wife are dead. The four were killed in an accident on the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway at Makueni.

The Vohra family lost their father JS Vohra in a road accident in November 2017.

Mukaa police chief Charles Muthui said Saveer Vohra was driving. The victims were taken to Sultan Hamud County Hospital before Saveer was airlifted to Nairobi for further medical attention.

Muthui confirmed two people died at the scene as two others were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

The Toyota Land Cruiser the family was driving to Nairobi veered off the road.

The bodies have been taken to Machakos County Referral Hospital mortuary and the wreckage towed to Salama Police Station.

JS Vohra was killed when his vehicle rolled at Amboseli Lodge.

