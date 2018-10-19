Elite police officer linked to Monica Kimani murder arrested, charged

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 18:04, Updated October 19th 2018 at 18:12 GMT +3

Detectives investigating the murder of Monica Kimani have arrested one more suspect, a police officer attached to elite Recce Squad as investigation into the killing deepens.

The officer who is known as Okoth Orlando Jennings was arrested Thursday night in Nairobi. This was followed by a parade which was conducted on Friday morning. Sources indicate that he has been positively identified by witnesses as one of the people who visited the slain Monica’s home on the day before her gruesome death.

ALSO READ: Jacque Maribe: I'm suffering because I loved Jowie

Orlando was taken to Muthaiga Police Station where he spent the night and produced in Kiambu Court on Friday. Police have been granted 14 days to detain him as farther investigation into the murder persists. Orlando was then taken to DCI Homicide Unit for interrogation and later GSU Recce Squad Quarters.

He has been working with USA embassy as a security officer attached from GSU. Orlando joins two other suspects Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu who are being held in connection with the murder.

The duo will be produced at the Milimani Law Courts next week Wednesday, October 24 for bail hearing. The two have pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.

More follows

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.