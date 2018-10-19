Student dies after drinking ethanol after chemistry practicals

| Published Fri, October 19th 2018 at 13:11, Updated October 19th 2018 at 15:31 GMT +3

A Kenya Certificate Secondary Examinations candidate in Trans-Nzoia County has died after allegedly consuming ethanol.

Job Murambi, 21, a form four student at Meso Mixed Day Secondary in Kiminini Constituency was pronounced dead on arrival at Kiminini cottage hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.

The deceased and three other students reportedly sneaked out of school some chemicals after a chemistry practical. KCSE practical for Science subjects kicked off on Tuesday.

The deceased’s father Martin Wafula said his son was found in bed unconscious on Wednesday morning and rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

Kitale OCS Daniel Kadei said investigation had been launched to establish what caused the death of the student.