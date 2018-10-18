survey
Uhuru, Raila to be honoured for 'Handshake' Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Politics

ANC party officials urged to quit

By Kepher Otieno | Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 22:08, Updated October 18th 2018 at 22:10 GMT +3

The Amani National Congress party has urged officials mentioned in an audit report on the loss of Sh79 million to step aside. The report stated that the party may have lost Sh79,159,253 paid for nominations and party registration in the run-up to last year's polls.

The party's public communication's strategic adviser, Barack Muluka, claimed the report by the office of the Auditor General cast the party's administration in bad light. Mr Muluka demanded that the initial office holders account for every cent that was withdrawn and explain how the money was spent.

ALSO READ: How State lost Sh15b meant for class one pupil computers

The Auditor General has recommended that the former party officials be held liable. He wants the then secretary general, chairman, treasurer and executive director to produce the missing information and explain how the money was spent. The report noted that multiple unrecorded cheque books were used

RELATED TOPICS:
Amani National Congress Party
Sh79 Million
Auditor General
Barack Muluka

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

State auditor reveals anomalies in funds use

State auditor reveals anomalies in funds use

With billions unaccounted for, can IEBC handle fresh referendum?

With billions unaccounted for, can IEBC handle fresh referendum?

State auditor queries doubling of road costs

State auditor queries doubling of road costs

Audit report indicts county over wastage, graft

Audit report indicts county over wastage, graft




ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON thursday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Politics

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited