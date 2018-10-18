ANC party officials urged to quit

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 22:08, Updated October 18th 2018 at 22:10 GMT +3

The Amani National Congress party has urged officials mentioned in an audit report on the loss of Sh79 million to step aside. The report stated that the party may have lost Sh79,159,253 paid for nominations and party registration in the run-up to last year's polls.

The party's public communication's strategic adviser, Barack Muluka, claimed the report by the office of the Auditor General cast the party's administration in bad light. Mr Muluka demanded that the initial office holders account for every cent that was withdrawn and explain how the money was spent.

The Auditor General has recommended that the former party officials be held liable. He wants the then secretary general, chairman, treasurer and executive director to produce the missing information and explain how the money was spent. The report noted that multiple unrecorded cheque books were used