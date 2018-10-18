CS Wamalwa, COTU Secretary General Atwoli meet Moi

| Published Thu, October 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 17th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

Former President Daniel arap Moi (right) when he hosted Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli (centre) and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County yesterday. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Central Organisation Trade Union Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa yesterday paid a courtesy call to former President Daniel arap Moi at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

Atwoli, Wamalwa and Cotu’s first vice chairman, Reverend Joel Chebii were received by Tiaty MP William Kamket.

ALSO READ: Presidency alone spends more cash than all commissions combined

They held a one-and-half hour closed-door meeting during which the former president called for national unity, according to a statement released by his office.

In the statement, Moi urged peaceful co-existence among Kenyans and called on the leaders to fight for the welfare of the people.

“Peaceful co-existence among Kenyans is key to social and economic development,” said Moi.

The former Head State at the same asked leaders to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda of transforming the country.

Fight against

Your opinion is valuable. Take this quick survey to help us improve the website and content

“Stand firm in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta, including in his fight against corruption to make Kenya a better nation,” said Moi.

Also, Moi expressed concern over the welfare of Kenyan workers in terms of their working conditions and salaries, among others.

Atwoli and Wamalwa, who spoke after the meeting, lauded Moi for the role he has played in pushing for the welfare of workers.

ALSO READ: Moi was a man of his word, says former PC

“I was surprised by Mzee Moi’s concern about the welfare of Kenyan workers which he championed during his tenure as president. He fought hard for workers to have a conducive working environment free from intimidation and exploitation,” said Atwoli.

The former of Head of State also made inquiries about the progress of Galana Kulalu Irrigation Scheme in Kilifi and Tana River meant to increase food production.

Moi raised concern over food security in the country and urged the Government to enhance production and ensure proper storage.

Wamalwa and Atwoli are the latest political leaders to visit Mr Moi.

Other leaders who have visited Moi so far are President Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hasan Joho.