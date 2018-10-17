survey
Policeman spares two robbery suspects in Parklands

By Timothy Makokha | Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 21:29, Updated October 17th 2018 at 22:26 GMT +3

A policeman on Wednesday spared two robbery suspects in Parklands, Nairobi. According to the police, the two suspects Sameer Abdul Aziz Kassim and Peter Kovoi Musili are linked to a series of robberies in Parklands.

The two were arrested during a botched robbery near the junction of Mpaka Road and Parklands Road.

Police from Parklands arrived at the scene on time and rescued the victim, Amos Charo Saro, who had travelled all the way from Voi to Nairobi with intention of buying cheap construction materials.

The two had offered to take Amos to where to get construction material before they took his money, threw him out of the vehicle and drove off.

Amos, whose car had been stolen, took a taxi, pursued the robbers and, intercepted the robbers near the junction before police arrived.

Police recovered Sh400, 000 though the victim, Amos, alleges he had given out Sh732, 000.

The vehicle of registration number KBJ 614H, white Toyota was also recovered.

Angry onlookers at the scene of the incident called on police to kill the robbers but the police opted to save their lives.

Abdul-Aziz and Kavoi are currently being held at Parklands police station, waiting to be arraigned in court to face robbery with violence charges.

