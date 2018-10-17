Maribe, Jowie handed seven more days in custody as court fires warning to the media on coverage

| Published Wed, October 17th 2018 at 11:06, Updated October 17th 2018 at 12:03 GMT +3

Murder suspect in Monica Kimanis Case Jacque Maribe at Milimani law court,,they have been remanded till octomber Oct 24 when the court will accord them bail hearing. [Photo: Beverlyne Musili,Standard]

Suspects in Monica Kimani murder case Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu will remain in police custody till Wednesday, October 24, when they will be taken back for bail hearing, Justice James Wakiaga ruled at Milimani Law Courts.

The judge granted seven days to the probation team to prepare bail report and share it with the defence team by Tuesday, October 23.

Defence team representing Joseph Irungu however revealed their intention to file a supplementary affidavit in response to prosecution’s argument that the accused should not be released on bail.

Lawyer Mugambi Laichena has been granted the opportunity to file the supplementary affidavit on behalf of Irungu.

Appearing for Jacque Maribe, Lawyer Katwa Kigen however hinted at the possibility of filing more affidavits if need be.

Public prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki also hinted at making another submission on the case.

Justice Wakiaga allowed Joseph Irungu to be taken to Kenyatta National Hospital for surgery as per guidance by the clinic at Industrial Area GK Prison.

When the prosecutor was asked for a rebuttal on order; Mwaniki said that her office has no problem since the accused has been treated at KNH. Jacque Maribe (in yellow) and Joseph Irungu (in black sitting her left) at the Milimani law courts. [Photo: Courtesy]

Warning

Meanwhile, the court has warned the media against sensational reporting saying that such would jeopardise the case.

“I’m an old school judge and I do not like it when I’m influenced before I hear a case…media should guard against what to put,” he said.

He asked the public prosecutor whether his team has been leaking sensitive details of the case to the media. However, Mwaniki said she is not aware who has been talking to the media. She ironically lamented that some media reports could water down their case against the two suspects.

On Monday, Justice Jesse Lesiit directed that the victim’s family had up to the morning of Tuesday, October 16, to file an affidavit seeking to bar release of the two suspects on bail, which application will be served to the defence team and heard on Wednesday.

Maribe is being detained at the Langata Women Prison while Irungu is held at the Industrial Area Remand Prison in Nairobi.

Jacque Maribe was declared mentally fit to take plea following a court ordered assessment.

Last week Justice Lesiit cleared Irungu to seek medical attention for treatment of a bullet wound on his chest.

Last Thursday another suspect, Brian Kasaine was released and ordered to report to police once a week.

The prosecution is lining up over ten witnesses to solidify the case.

