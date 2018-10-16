survey
10 bodies yet to be claimed after Fort Ternan road accident

By Nikko Tanui | Published Tue, October 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated October 15th 2018 at 22:24 GMT +3
The scene of the accident after the bus lost control at Fort Ternan in Kericho County on October 10, 2018. [Denish Ochieng, Standard]

Six days after the Fort Ternan road crash that claimed 58 lives, 10 bodies are yet to be identified.

Kericho Medical Services Director Betty Langat yesterday said seven bodies were lying at the county's hospital mortuary.

Dr Langat called on families whose relatives went missing around the time of the accident to travel to the mortuary to check whether the bodies were of their kin's.

“We are hopeful that the bodies will be identified,” she said.

Kericho County Police Commander James Mugera said three more bodies were at the Kisumu County Hospital mortuary. “As of now, 46 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families,” said Mr Mugera.

Two more people succumbed to injuries while in hospital.

The officer said an inspection of the wreckage of the Home Boys bus had shown it was not fitted with a speed governor. “The motor vehicle inspection report also indicated that the bus was not roadworthy,” he said.

Speed Governors and Road Safety Association Secretary General Wambugu Nyamu said investigation showed that the speed governor was tampered with at least two weeks before the accident.

Nyamu said the bus' structural design was also poorly done.

