| Published Sun, October 14th 2018 at 18:30, Updated October 14th 2018 at 18:54 GMT +3

Several people died when a Cessna plane crashed into a crowd in the western German state of Hesse on Sunday, police said.

Several more people were injured in the incident that happened around 3:45 p.m. (1345 GMT) near the town of Fulda, police said.

