Ex-MP Ken Obura in gun drama in Karen, Nairobi

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for EAC and Northern Corridor Development Ken Obura (pictured) has been questioned by police over a gun drama incident he was involved in on Saturday evening in Nairobi.

Obura told police at the Karen police station he was driving to his home at about 5.30 pm when he noticed ‘a suspicious car trailing him’.

This forced him to reach his pistol and shoot to the air to scare the said motorist.

He is a licensed gun holder. Obura then drove to his home safely and later alerted police. No one was injured during the incident.

The motorist who was targeted in the drama was identified as Robert Kanyago.

Karen OCPD Cunningham Suiyanka said the former Kisumu Central MP shot to the air to scare some motorist he believed was trailing him.

“I believe he shot to the air in self-defence. No one was injured during the incident,” said the police boss.

Obura said he was driving to his house when a motorist pursued him up to his gate.

“There was no road rage at all. I was driving home when I realized someone was pursuing me up to my gate. I didn’t have my bodyguard so I reached my gun and shot once to the air and he drove off. Just that,” he said.

He said he did not know the motive of the motorist but he acted in self-defence because he had trailed him for long.

Kidnapping

And a police officer attached to the DCI was arrested after he and other suspects were involved in a kidnap ordeal.

Constable Kelvin Ndosi has a pending court case of robbery. He and three other accomplices are accused of kidnapping Ochieng Okelo at Athi River, Delta Petrol Station on Saturday.

They forced him into his vehicle and proceeded to Kayole area before his wife reported the matter to police saying the kidnappers had demanded Sh300,000.

Ndosi was later arrested while in possession of a pocket phone while two other officers escaped a dragnet.

A fortnight ago, Ndosi was arrested in connection to stealing and extortion of Sh800,000 against a Malian national in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Meanwhile, the government of Mali has denied reports that two suspects arrested with fake currency valued at Sh1 billion are its citizens.

Dr Odudu Barbra Magoha, the honorary consul of Republic of Mali said the three men's nationality was not properly reported.

"After further investigations by Kenyan authorities it has been established that all the three men are citizens of a country of Central African Republic Region and not Malian nationals," she said.

The suspects identified as Abdoulaye Tamba Kouro, his son Abdala Tamba and a Kenyan, Anthony Mangangi Munyiva were found with over Sh1 billion in fake currency in Nairobi on October 1.

They are expected in court Thursday to plead to their charges. Police say the two are from Chad. One of them had apparently been deported from Kenya but came back.

The scammers have apparently operated in the country for long. They would ask their targets to bring large sums of money for miracle sessions after which the victims would walk away with fake currency after handing over their hard-earned cash.

Many of the victims only realised they had been conned when it was too late.