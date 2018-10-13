Anti-graft agency moves to probe Tatu City land

| Published Sat, October 13th 2018 at 18:54, Updated October 13th 2018 at 19:28 GMT +3

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Anti-graft body has written to the ministry of lands requesting details of twenty eight pieces of plots to facilitate investigations into allegations of tax evasion.

In a letter dated 24th September, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission asked the ministry of Lands to present to it the title deeds, stamp duty, valuations reports and rent clearance certificates for purpose of probe.

In the pieces of lands are part of the land that Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Director General John Njiraini stopped sale of all land belonging to the property developer as it investigates claims of under-declared tax returns that could run into billions of shillings.

EACC assistant director of Forensic Investigations Simion Cherpka writing on behalf the Chief Executive officer Halakhe Wako said noted that they also wanted to get the relevant documents to support the probe.

