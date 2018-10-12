Governor Obado, co-accused Caspal Obiero and Micheal Oyamo handed more days in custody

| Published Fri, October 12th 2018 at 17:36, Updated October 12th 2018 at 18:09 GMT +3

Migori Governor Okoth Obado (second right) with his lead lawyer Cliff Ombeta (extreme right), and his co-accused suspects, Michael Oyamo (centre) and Casper Obiero, at Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi on Friday, October 12 during the hearing of his bail application. [David Njaaga,Standard] ALSO READ: Jacque Maribe and Joseph Irungu meet in court

An attempt by the defence counsels representing Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-accused Caspal Obiero and Michael Oyamo to secure their release on bail has hit a snag at Milimani Law Courts.

This is after Lady Justice Jessie Lesiit made a ruling extending the hearing of their bail application to October 24.

Public prosecutors Jacob Ondari, Tom Imbali and Alexander Muteti appealed to the court to detain the trio, citing possible interference with the witnesses in the Sharon Otieno murder case.

The prosecution argued that witness accounts were still at stake and that granting bail to the suspects could jeopardise the case.

Arguing for Obado’s release on bail lawyer Nicholas Ombija told the court his client had been committed to the process.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Cliff Ombeta, also for the governor, argued that the prosecution had failed to justify to the court why it should detain his client.

Governor Obado and his aide Michael Oyamo have been in police custody together with assembly clerk Caspal Obiero after failed attempts secure bail.

Earlier this week, the prosecution slapped them with fresh murder charge for the unborn baby of the slain student. They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

ALSO READ: Mwilu back in court

They are facing additional obstacle after Federation of Women Lawyers in Kenya and Sharon Otieno’s mother, Melida Auma, filed an application seeking their detention till the case is completed.

Mr Obado was remanded at Industrial Area GK Prison where he stayed shortly before being admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital.

He told the court on Tuesday that he was being treated for stomache infections.