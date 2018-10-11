survey
Boinnet launches probe on Kericho County Commander, traffic police, over crash

By Josephat Thiong'o | Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 18:42, Updated October 11th 2018 at 18:46 GMT +3

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinet. He has ordered investigations on top police bosses in relation to Moi Day Kericho accident where 56 passengers died. [File, Standard]

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has ordered for investigations on   officers manning road blocks along the route taken by a bus that crashed killing 58 people on Moi Day.

Mr Bonnet at the same time said Kericho county commander, who is in charge of traffic in the region, would be punished should the investigations reveal negligence by traffic police in the area.

“It is the responsibility of the county commander to control traffic. If found culpable, he will get punished. We are also engaging to find out who were the officers at the various road blocks and if any of them allowed the bus to proceed despite flouting traffic rules,” said Boinnet.

Speaking during a press conference at the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices yesterday, the IG said the bus was not licensed to operate at night.

He revealed that the bus was carrying 71 passengers despite having a licensed capacity of 62.

“Whereas the bus had a valid day time service licence, it was not permitted to operate at night and was therefore operating illegally. Investigations are still ongoing and further details shall be released,” he said.

Francis Meja, NTSA Director-General said driver's advanced age could have been a contributing factor to the crash.

“Unfortunately there is no age limit restricting the age of a driver and we need to consider formulating a law to address this,” said Mr Meja.

