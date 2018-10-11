Brian Kassaine, suspect in Monica Kimani murder released

| Published Thu, October 11th 2018 at 10:40, Updated October 11th 2018 at 11:39 GMT +3

In the dock: Brian Kassaine, a suspect in the murder of Monica Kimani, has been released but will report every Thursday to the police amid talk that he could be a prosecution witness.

Brian Kassaine, one of the suspects in the murder of the 28-year-old Monica Kimani has been freed by a Kiambu Court.

Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku directed Kassaine to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) every Thursday for the next two months as investigations into the gruesome murder continue.

Kassaine was also asked to surrender his passport to the State.

He was arrested on September 28 after detectives established that the prime suspect in the murder, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, used his gun to shoot himself on the night Kimani was killed.

He has been in police custody for 10 days.

Monica’s body was found by her brother in a bathtub in her Kilimani apartment, her throat slit on September 20.

Brian Kassaine Spira had told police how the prime suspect in the murder investigations approached him for help.

Kassaine, who has been a neighbour to Irungu and Maribe, revealed the events of the night that Monica is believed to have been killed at her apartment at Lamuria Gardens off Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are expected to take pleas on Monday, October 15.

It is believed that from the time Kassaine was brought to court on October 1, police had obtained crucial information about the killing from him.