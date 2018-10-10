Mysterious map leads police to where head of murdered student was hidden

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 18:06, Updated October 10th 2018 at 18:17 GMT +3

Police officers recover the head from a tree after following up the map.

The head of a 22 year old university student who was beheaded in the recent Njoro attacks has been found.

ALSO READ: Herders locked out of forest as State tightens grip on Mau

The recovery came after unknown people dropped a letter and a map at a police camp near the forest in the cover of darkness.

The map drafted on a piece of paper and mounted on a stick pinned next to the camp gave the police directions of where the head was, prompting the police to embark on a search mission which had taken them days without success.

“The police have been patrolling the forest in search for the head in vain. Wednesday morning they found a mysterious map that gave directions to where the head had been left. Without a doubt they went to the forest and managed to locate the head,” said Chief Cheiruiyot.

The Chief added that the head which was still intact had been wrapped in a sack and hang several feet high on an isolated tree in the middle of the forest area that had been cleared.

“Those who returned the head selected a site where they were sure the police would find it. It was one of the few trees in an open field next to a river within the forest,” said Cheruiyot.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Confirming the recovery, Nakuru County Police Commandant Hassan Barua said that family was able to positively identify the head as that of their murdered kin. A map left near a police camp indicating direction to where the head of a man beheaded on Saturday was hidden.

“We have duly informed the family and the head has been taken to Egerton University mortuary where the body is being preserved. The security operation is still on until peace is restored,” said Mr Barua.

The deceased, Jeremiah Kipng’eno from Kapkembu area was killed in a fresh attack on October 6 while going on with normal farm duties within the forest which residents have been tilling under shamba system.

ALSO READ: Minor, 10 kills friend in fight

According to his father James Chepchilat, the recovery was a sigh of relief for the family as they were yet to commence with burial plans awaiting for the head to be found.

“We are at ease that the head has been found to reduce the suffering we were going through not knowing where it had been taken and why. We will now fix a date to bury our late son which would have not been possible without the head,” said Mr Chepchilat.

Mr Chepchilat called on the security agencies to ensure there is security for the residents, citing that the attackers suspected to hail from the neighbouring Narok County attacked them despite an agreement to maintain peace between the warring communities.

Following the attack, the government on Sunday suspended all activities within the forest until peace is restored.

Meanwhile, a somber mood clouded Ambusket village in Kuresoi South as residents laid to rest 33 year old Robert Chepkwony who was killed in a similar manner in Olposimoru ethnic clashes.

Chepkwony, a father of five was killed on September 25 and his head taken away by the attackers.

The head was found near River Olengape in Narok North on October 6, a day after elders from the two warring communities held a peace meeting.

ALSO READ: Ole Kina: Rights defender or just a rabble-rouser?