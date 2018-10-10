survey
Passengers escape unhurt as matatu bursts into flames at Huruma

By Jael Mboga | Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 14:23, Updated October 10th 2018 at 14:35 GMT +3

The shell of the matatu that burst into flames on Juja Road in Nairobi on October 10, 2018. [Photo, Courtesy]

A matatu burst into flames on Juja Road on Wednesday morning.

Passengers were still inside the 14-seater vehicle during the 8.45am incident that occurred near Huruma Flats.

Occupants in the Pinpoint Sacco matatu escaped unhurt. The vehicle was headed to Eastleigh from Kayole.

Owner and driver of the vehicle, James Muigai, said there was an explosion in the second row of seats.

 “Some of the passengers jumped through the windows,” he told witnesses.

Muigai went on, "Niliskia mlipuko na gari ikaanza kuchomeka.” (I heard an explosion and a fire broke out).

 

 

 

