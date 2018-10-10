What suspect-turned witness told police on Monica Kimani's murder

| Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 08:40, Updated October 10th 2018 at 08:55 GMT +3

Brian Kassaine at the Kiambu law courts on October 1, 2018.

One of the suspects in the murder of 28-year-old Monica Nyawira Kimani requested for paraffin to burn crucial evidence, a witness has told police.

Brian Kassaine Spira, the suspect-turned witness, told police how the prime suspect in the murder investigations approached him seeking help.

ALSO READ: It's mental test for Maribe, medical treatment for Irungu

Television journalist Jacque Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu alias Jowie are expected to formally take plea on Monday on murder charges.

Kassaine, who has been a neighbour to Irungu and Maribe, revealed the events of the night that Monica is believed to have been killed at her apartment at Lamuria Gardens off Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

Monica's body was found in her apartment on September 20.

Kassaine was arrested on September 28 after police established that Irungu used his gun to shoot himself.

The suspect's attempted suicide took place in Maribe’s house at the Royal Park estate in Lang'ata hours after Monica's body was discovered at her Kilimani house.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

On interrogation, Kassaine convinced the prosecution to turn him into a witnesses in the case.

It is believed that from the time Kassaine was brought to court on October 1, police have obtained crucial information about the killing from him.

In his statement, Kassaine told police that on September 20, Irungu approached him in his house and requested for paraffin to help him burn some items that were disturbing him.

ALSO READ: DPP orders Maribe, Irungu charged with murder of Monica Kimani

According to police, Maribe knew about Irungu's mission in Kassaine’s house.

Kassaine is said to have told Irungu he did not have any paraffin.

Air freshener

He told police he later learnt that the suspect used cans of air freshener to burn the clothes within the couple's compound.

In their affidavit, detectives said key exhibits in the case, which included a kanzu and a jacket were partly burnt at Maribe’s compound .

Investigations revealed that on the day Monica was murdered, Maribe and Irungu were together.

Further, reports indicate that on September 21, at about 1 am, Irungu woke Kassaine up in his house and asked him to go collect a gun.

ALSO READ: Obado slapped with second murder charge

Kassaine then collected the pistol with 28 bullets and one spent cartridge on the floor adjacent to the master bedroom on the upper floor of the house.

Irungu is said to have told Kassaine about an argument with Maribe that prompted the attempted suicide.

Kassaine, his wife and Maribe took Irungu to three different hospitals.

On September 21 at about 7pm they recorded a statement at Lang'ata police station claiming Irungu had been shot by three gunmen riding on a motorbike.

But Kassaine changed his statement and explained the events of the two nights.

Yesterday, police said they were looking for another suspect who is believed to have been with Irungu the day Monica was killed.

The hunt for the suspect has spread to Mombasa, where the team is camping.

Another officer aware of the probe said they believed the suspect at large knew the whereabouts of the killer weapon and two sets of keys- that of Monica’s house and her car- which have been missing.

The officer said the killer weapon holds the key to the murder investigations.

ALSO READ: Police take Jowie in hunt for murder knife