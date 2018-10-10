survey
Kakamega-bound bus kills atleast 50 people in Kericho (Photos)

By Nikko Tanui | Published Wed, October 10th 2018 at 08:17, Updated October 10th 2018 at 15:31 GMT +3
The Homeboyz bus that killed 50 passengers at Tunnel area in Kericho.

Wednesday 10, October, Kenyans woke up to the shocking news of a tragic road accident that had claimed atleast 50 lives as at 9:30 am. 

According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened at 4 am. It occurred at Tunnel area, a black spot on the Londiani-Muhoroni road. Kericho police boss James Mugera confirmed there are 31 male casualties, 12 women and seven children.

ALSO READ: Tragic newlywed sent text saying vehicle in "terrible condition" moments before 20 killed

Residents gather at the scene of the accident.

Mugera said the passenger bus belongs to Western Cross Express Co. Limited, but its operational name is Home Boyz. 

The killer Homeboyz bus.

Rift Valley traffic boss Zero Arome said, ‘’The passengers were travelling in a bus branded Homeboyz. Those who sustained injuries have been rushed to Muhoroni hospital.’’ Other survivors were taken to Kericho District hospital. It is reported that the bus was going downhill when it hit a guardrail and rolled. 

The dawn fatal crash happened at Tunnel area, a blackspot along Londiani-Muhoroni road.

According to the Kericho County Police boss, the Home Boyz bus under registration KBS 029J cannot be found on the National Transport and Safety Authority's website. 

Red Cross have joined security officers and locals in rescue operations.

The roof was torn away on impact.
Onlookers at the scene of the accident with the belongings of passengers scattered everywhere.
RELATED TOPICS:
Road Accident
Kericho Accident
Kakamega Homeboyz

