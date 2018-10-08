Githunguri MP's wife denies claims husband beat her up

| Published Mon, October 8th 2018 at 17:28, Updated October 8th 2018 at 17:35 GMT +3

Emily Wanjiku, the wife of Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago, speaking to the press at their home near Kiambu town on Monday. [Kamau Maichuhie, Standard]

An MP and his wife have come out to clear the air over assault allegations that have been levelled against them.

Emily Wanjiku, the wife of Githunguri MP Gabriel Kago, on Monday disowned social media reports that claimed she had been beaten by her husband.

ALSO READ: The one experience that has haunted my life

Speaking at a press conference in their Kiambu town home, Mrs Kago, who was accompanied by her husband, termed the allegations as malicious and “aimed at tarnishing her name and that of her family”.

"I want to register my disappointment about information that has been trending on social media touching on my personal and family life. The intention of those reports was only to tarnish my name and that of other family members,” she said.

Wanjiku claimed that she was aware the reports were circulated by bloggers, whose identities she did not reveal. She further claimed that the bloggers were on the payroll of politicians who were her husband’s political enemies, and who wanted to use the matter to advance their agenda.

“I want to tell those bloggers and politicians who are politicising the information to desist from doing so with immediate effect and to leave my family alone. They should leave my family affairs to myself, my children and to my husband.”

Mr Kago declined to speak to the press, saying he was not ready to discuss matters touching on his family in the media. Last week, social media was abuzz with reports alleging that the MP had battered his wife on September 26.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

Wanjiku was said to have reported the matter the following day at the Kiambu Police Station under OB. number 05/27/09/18.

But Wanjiku yesterday strenuously denied that the assault happened. She also denied reports that she was behind the circulation of the information on social media.

According to police reports, the MPs wife had reported that at around midnight on September 26, the couple had quarreled and the argument had escalated into a fight, leading her husband to allegedly attack her with an iron box.

ALSO READ: Githunguri MP accused of battering his wife

Kiambu police boss Patrick Kiprop said they had received the assault claims at the station but added that the lawmaker had also reported that he was assaulted by his wife.

Kiambu DCIO Paul Wambugu confirmed that both Mr Kago and his wife had reported being assaulted. The MP’s report was made under OB. Number 45/27/09/18.

“This is a domestic issue but we are treating it as purely criminal since no one is supposed to assault any person. We will get to the bottom of the matter since both of them have injuries. We will then decide whether we will charge one or both of them,” he said