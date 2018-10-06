PNU to be returned to Mwai Kibaki and team

| Published Sat, October 6th 2018 at 09:31, Updated October 6th 2018 at 09:34 GMT +3

The process by the Registrar of Political Parties to return the Party of National Unity back to former President Mwai Kibaki (pictured) and his team has started.

ALSO READ: Slaughterhouse that has remained ‘White Elephant’

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu said as per the High Court and Political Parties Dispute Tribunal judgments, officials who were in office before October 27, 2016 remains the bonafide office bearers of the party.

“Any person with written submissions concerning the intended change by the political party shall within seven days from the date herein, deposit them with the Registrar of Political Parties,” she stated in a gazette notice published yesterday.

Kibaki was endorsed the as the National Chairman and Patron in August 2008 at a parliamentary group meeting that was held at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre.

Trade CS Peter Munya who has been the party leader was elected last year by delegates at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi along with 10 other officials. He resigned after he was appointed a CS this year.

However, the tribunal ruled that Kibaki and his team were the bonafide office bearers of the party until a proper general meeting is held to elect new officials.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The office bearers as at October 27, 2016 were Kibaki (Party Leader), John Mbugua (National Chairman), Irene Muronji (First Vice Chair), Paul Amenya (Second Vice chair), John Okemwa (Secretary General), Agnes Toya (Deputy SG), Alphonse Musyoki (National Organizing Secretary), Anastacia Munyendo (national Treasurer), Anne Chebet (Director of Elections), Prisca Mwita (Chairperson Women league) and Beatrice Cherono (Chairperson Youth League).

Ms Nderitu said the High Court judgment by Justice John Mativo confirmed the tribunal’s decision delivered on June 20, 2017.

ALSO READ: Kibaki case shows that a new Constitution doesn't cure ills