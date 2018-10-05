Authorities arrest 5 Chinese ‘who threaten security’

| Published Fri, October 5th 2018 at 13:05, Updated October 5th 2018 at 14:48 GMT +3

The Chinese nationals arrested by Immigration authorities in Nairobi on Friday. [Courtesy]

The Immigration department has arrested five Chinese in Lavington.

The agency officials on Friday said they recovered items that may threaten national security. Among the items impounded from the four men and a woman during the Nairobi raid include two-way radios, military uniforms, laptops and metal detectors.

ALSO READ: Rebirth of colonialism through partnerships with Chinese companies

Some of the items recovered during the raid. [Courtesy]

BREAKING NEWS : Items recovered are, Radio Calls, Military uniforms, laptops metal detectors and many others. They will be detained for sometime as the investigating agencies do further investigations. #AskImmigrationKE @GKihalangwa @InteriorKE pic.twitter.com/otNFYPH9ez — Immigration Kenya. (@ImmigrationDept) October 5, 2018

On September 19, Immigration officers arrested 15 Chinese in a brothel in South C estate, accusing them of engaging in prostitution.

Police and immigration officials said they had been tipped off over the activities at the brothels before they staged a raid there.

Among those arrested were eight women and four men. Director of Immigration Services Alex Muteshi said two of them were on their watch list.

“They will be deported. We have processed the papers for the exercise and they will leave the country,” he said. The two were on watch list on suspicion of being involved in prostitution and illegal gambling.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Police and immigration officials said they had been tipped off over the activities at the brothels before they staged a raid there.Read more at: https://www.standardmedia.co.ke/article/2001296155/12-chinese-nationals-arrested-in-south-c-nairobi-for-running-a-brothel-photos

More to follow.