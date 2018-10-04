survey
US First Lady lands in Kenya for two-day visit

By Daniel Ogetta | Published Thu, October 4th 2018 at 21:22, Updated October 4th 2018 at 23:21 GMT +3
US First Lady Melania Trump receiving flower on her welcome to Kenya at the JKIA. [Photo: Courtesy]

Melania Trump, the First Lady of the United States has this evening jetted into the country aboard Air force plane. Mrs Trump will be visting Kenya for two days with eyes set on health, education and environmental conservation as her key agenda.

Melania disembarking from the plane. [Photo: Courtesy]

She had pin-pointed promotion of child education, fight against HIV/AIDS and conservation as her pivotal areas of focus. Mrs Trump has been received by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and former US ambassador Robert Godec at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport this evening.

ALSO READ: U.S. first lady Melania Trump lays wreath at slave castle

Melania visited Ghana and Malawi after she left Washington on Monday. For more information subscribe for E-paper at https://newsstand.standardmedia.co.ke/

She is welcomed by a girl and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta. [Photo: Courtesy]

 

