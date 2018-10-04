survey
Obado moved to KNH general ward Next Story
Githunguri MP accused of battering his wife Previous Story
Today's Paper
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Tanzanians found with Kenyan stolen car brought to Nairobi

By Cyrus Ombati | Published Thu, October 4th 2018 at 18:39, Updated October 4th 2018 at 18:45 GMT +3

Two Tanzanians have been charged with robbery with violence in a Nairobi court.

Bosco Beda Kyara and Gabriel Jerome Mombury are reported to have been found in possession of a car stolen from Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The two were said to have been driving a black four-wheel car when they were intercepted at a police barrier in Boma Ng’ombe. They were headed to Kilimanjaro province.

The two suspects denied robbing Luke Indeche Abbo at gunpoint along Oloitoktok Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi in August.

They were ordered to deposit bonds of Sh2 million each or cash bails of Sh1 million and a Kenyan contact person to be approved by court.

Mr Mombury was further charged with handling stolen property. Hearing was set for November 19.

Police said the vehicle was traced using GPRS to Tarakea, a town in Tanzania, and later recovered in Boma Ng’ombe, where the two suspects were arrested.

Stay informed while on the go by subscribing to the Standard Group SMS service. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840.

RELATED TOPICS:
Tanzanians
Bosco Beda Kyara
Gabriel Jerome Mombury A
Kileleshwa
Boma Ng’ombe
Kilimanjaro
GPRS

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON friday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited