Tanzanians found with Kenyan stolen car brought to Nairobi

| Published Thu, October 4th 2018 at 18:39, Updated October 4th 2018 at 18:45 GMT +3

Two Tanzanians have been charged with robbery with violence in a Nairobi court.

Bosco Beda Kyara and Gabriel Jerome Mombury are reported to have been found in possession of a car stolen from Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

The two were said to have been driving a black four-wheel car when they were intercepted at a police barrier in Boma Ng’ombe. They were headed to Kilimanjaro province.

The two suspects denied robbing Luke Indeche Abbo at gunpoint along Oloitoktok Road in Kileleshwa, Nairobi in August.

They were ordered to deposit bonds of Sh2 million each or cash bails of Sh1 million and a Kenyan contact person to be approved by court.

Mr Mombury was further charged with handling stolen property. Hearing was set for November 19.

Police said the vehicle was traced using GPRS to Tarakea, a town in Tanzania, and later recovered in Boma Ng’ombe, where the two suspects were arrested.

