Mukutani attack victims return home after 18 months of living in camp

A section of the 140 families arrive at Mukutani Village in Baringo South after returing to the village from Eldume IDP camp in Marigat on October 3,2018. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Nasaru Kiriampu is now back home. With her are her three grandchildren, one of them aged three, whose mother died while he was one-and-a-half-years-old.

Kiriampu is happy to be home, 18 months after she fled Mukutani village following an early morning attack by bandits in March last year. Eleven people were killed, scores injured and more than 140 families displaced on that dark day.

They left their homes and sought refuge at Eldume in Baringo South, where a church offered them space to put up makeshift shelter. Her daughter-in-law is among the 11 who were killed by attackers who sprayed bullets on women and children who sought refuge at a church in Mukutani.

Memories of the attack remain fresh in Kiriampu's mind.

A contingent of armed police officers, including those from Rapid Deployment Unit, escorted the returnees home. Two armoured police vehicles, three Government lorries and two police Toyota Land Cruisers were part of the convoy.

Bushy village

On reaching Mukutani, the women and children, even before alighting from the vehicles, started singing.

Their village is now bushy, and abandoned houses still standing.

Kiriampu's house is empty, but she believes all will be well. Assured of security, she says, life will improve soon.

“With time all will be well. We have nothing but I believe being here and assured of security, we will farm and start businesses and life will change for the better,” she said.

As the homes were not habitable, some families pitched tent at the nearby Mukutani Day and Boarding Primary School.

Vandalised houses

The abandoned classrooms had been turned into a home by some police officers. Other classes were, however, vandalised.

Mukutani health centre was also abandoned.

John Kenyoke, 40, said he lost his four children in Mukutani. They were shot in a church where they had sought refuge.

Life in the camp, he said, was difficult and he was happy to be finally home.

