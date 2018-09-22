survey
Spotlight on schools in Sh9 billion KCPE project Next Story
TSC scrutinises appraisal tools ahead of retreat Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Education

Conference to foster strong university alumni associations

By Graham Kajilwa | Published Sat, September 22nd 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 21st 2018 at 23:35 GMT +3

A conference that brings together alumni associations from 21 universities will be held next week in Nairobi.

When a former Chuka University student died, the family was overwhelmed by the medical bills he had left behind.

But his former comrades were at hand to help the family. “Alumni association members came together and settled the entire hospital bill. We are now in the process of establishing a sacco,” says Livingstone Makori, the university’s alumni chairman.

The association, he says, goes beyond academic and career progression.

This is the motivation behind next week's conference.

The conference, to be held on Tuesday at the Strathmore University, has been organised by Future First, an alumni relations organisation, in partnership with Impactrics, a sister organisation from the US, and the University of Nairobi Alumni Association.

The gathering will bring together alumni leaders and educational professionals to share the best practices of fostering alumni associations as well as discuss opportunities and challenges facing universities in the country.

Avoid becoming a victim of Fake News. Subscribe to the Standard Group SMS service by texting 'NEWS' to 22840.

The forum will be open for other universities as well.

It will be graced by Prof Collette Suda, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Education, President of Impactrics and the University of Nairobi Alumni Association organising secretary Barrack Muluka.

Anne Aseey, the vice chairperson of the University of Nairobi Alumni Association, said alumni associations form a critical stakeholder of any university’s ecosystem.

At the University of Nairobi, the alumni association helps in research and development and boosts the institution's bursary. To date, it has donated Sh21 million to support needy students, said Dr Aseey.

“The association chips in and supports various university events and activities like the annual Nairobi Innovation Week, prize giving and sports day,” she said.

Future First–Kenya CEO Pauline Wanja said the organisation previosly catered for high school alumni networks.

 

RELATED TOPICS:
21 Universities
Chuka University
“Alumni Association
Chief Administrative Secretary In The Ministry Of Education
Prof Collette Suda
Barrack Muluka
Anne Aseey

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL
THE STANDARD ON saturday The Standard Epaper READ YOUR COPY NOW

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Education

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited