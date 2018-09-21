survey
Woman murdered in Nairobi’s Kilimani Estate, body dumped in bathtub

By Mercy Asamba | Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 15:54, Updated September 21st 2018 at 16:33 GMT +3
 Murdered: Monica Kimani whose body was found in a bathtub in Kilimani, Nairobi. [Courtesy]

Detectives on Thursday launched investigations into a disturbing murder  in Nairobi’s Kilimani area where a woman's body was found in a bathtub in her house.

The lifeless body of 29-year-old Monica Kimani was discovered by her brother George Kimani in her house at Luciane Apartments on Kitale Lane off Denis Pritt Road at around 1pm on Thursday.

"Tulivunja mlango tukaingia, nilipata amekatwa shingo na ako dipped in a bathtub with all her hands tied and the water was running," said the brother.

The body has been taken to Chiromo Mortuary. Police have started investigations.

"We received a call at around 1pm on Thursday, we found the body in a Bath tab and water was running," Kilimani OCPD Michael Mushiri said.

The deceased who was murdered under unclear circumstances, had that evening landed from South Sudan where she was running a family business and allegedly met two friends in her house that night.

“I came to check on her since mother had called and she wasn't picking calls. I texted her but she never replied yet we were to meet before she traveled to Dubai for vacation," he added.

Monica Kimani is the first born and only daughter in a family of three children.

According to her father, she had bought a house in Ruaka but moved to Luciane Apartments three months ago beacuse she wanted to live near Nairobi town centre.

“I could have paid to save her life if it was a possibility. What we are requesting for is to know her killers and why,” his father added.

