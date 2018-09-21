Shopping center razed as security is intensified in Njoro.

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 20th 2018 at 21:25 GMT +3

Several shops have been burnt in the ongoing clashes that have rocked several parts of Njoro and Molo.

The shops in Kapketiro centre, Tiritagoi sub-location, were razed on Wednesday night despite a curfew imposed in the affected areas.

"The incident happened in Nessuit, Njoro. Police have been deployed in large numbers to restore calm and flush out those behind the burning and destroying of houses in the area,” said Molo OCPD Bernard Kioko yesterday.

The centre is said to have been razed at midnight. There was nothing salvaged.

“We woke up at night to find the entire shopping centre had been set ablaze. The area is still not secure despite an uneasy calm. The attackers seem to be still hanging around,” said Joseph Samoei, a resident.

The locals revealed that they had been victims of similar attacks despite Government imposing a dusk-to-dawn curfew.

“My house was set on fire on Monday after the orders had been given. Security had also been deployed in the area. Fortunately, I escaped the attacks but the issue seems to be worsening with the centre being set on fire,” said Simon Mutai.

The flare-up between two communities erupted last week over suspected unresolved land issues and the looming second phase of Mau Forest evictions.

Separately, church leaders from the two communities in Narok yesterday held a joint prayer meeting in Olmekenyu after clashes left four dead, 13 injured and more 60 houses torched in Narok South.

The clergy, who were drawn from more than 20 churches, asked community members to put aside their differences and live peacefully.

“The communities have been living like brothers and sisters over the years. We condemn the fights witnessed in the last two weeks and have come here as clergy from the two communities as a sign of unity,” said Rev Jonathan Limo