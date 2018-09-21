Water services in Murang'a paralysed as Wasreb steps in

| Published Fri, September 21st 2018 at 00:00, Updated September 20th 2018 at 21:18 GMT +3

The row between the county government and a water firm over mandate for supply deepened yesterday after the former reconnected supply to disconnected homes.

Governor Mwangi wa Iria hired more than 150 plumbers and directed them to reconnect water supply to homes that had been disconnected for unpaid bills.

This happened as the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) broke its silence on the ongoing push and pull between the county government and Murang'a Water and Sanitation Company (Muwasco).

In a letter to the governor, Wasreb Chief Executive Officer Robert Gakubia warned Mr Iria against further interference in the running of water companies and promotion of water theft and infrastructure damage.

The regulator pointed out that water infrastructure in Murang’a was under the Tana Water Service Board which manages four companies, namely Muwasco, Kahuti, Murang’a South (Muswaco) and Gatamathi.

Wasreb criticised Iria for advising citizens against paying for water and encouraging them to bypass the water companies and connect directly to the public water service systems.

Mr Gakubia said the county government should follow the law if it wants to institute changes in the structure of water companies.

The regulator said if there is a dispute on sharing of the benefits of water used in Nairobi that is sourced from the Aberdare forest, the governor should raise the matter with the Ministry of Water.

In the letter, which was copied to the Ministry of Water, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Director of Public Prosecutions, the regulator criticised the county government for failing to return the billing system and other equipment seized from Muwasco two weeks ago.

At the same time, Murang’a County Commissioner John Elungata has declared the ongoing reconnections by unauthorised persons as criminal.

“The police are under instructions to arrest anybody who will be found reconnecting water and is not an employee of a water company,” said Mr Elungata.

Iria warned Elungata against intimidating Murang'a people in their quest for effective water service at affordable rates, saying water was a devolved function.

“Water companies in Murang’a are agents of the county government, not the service boards. War on control of water will continue as I am ready to defend the interests of Murang’a people,” he said.