Man faces impersonation charges

| Published Fri, August 3rd 2018 at 18:53, Updated August 3rd 2018 at 18:58 GMT +3

Moses Ngugi was found with two pistols, 800 rounds of ammunition and a copy of civilian certificate of firearms. (George Njuge, Standard)

A man alleged to have been masquerading as a security officer was Friday charged with impersonation.

In the same court, another man who impersonated President Uhuru Kenyatta's former spokesman Manoah Esipisu was set free after the latter failed to cooperate in nailing him.

Moses Muigai Ngugi, a resident of Syokimau, was allegedly found with identification cards of National Intelligence Service, Immigration department, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Kenya Bureau of Standards and Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

He was also reportedly found with two pistols, 800 rounds of ammunition and a copy of civilian certificate of firearms.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him before Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku. His case will be heard on September 26.

In Esipisu's matter, Kepha Nyakundi was released by Milimani Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, citing failure of the President's spokesman to cooperate.

