Murang'a man 'kills son' in row over food

| Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 08:00, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 08:06 GMT +3

A man in Murang'a has been arrested for allegedly killing his son after a quarrel with his wife over food.

In the 3am incident at Kagumoini village in Kandara, the man is said to have tossed his nine-month-old child in the air, in a fit of rage, after he was told there was no food.

The baby is reported to have died after landing on the floor.

Lynch attempt

The woman's cry awoke neighbours, who attempted to lynch the man. Local administrators rescued him.

The suspect was taken to Gaichanjiru Police Post and later to Kandara Police Station.

Elias Kamau, a village elder, said he called police when he learnt about the incident.

"It is a shame for a man to kill his own child following a quarrel with his wife that could have been avoided. There are other better ways to resolve domestic disputes, instead of targeting the children," he said.

Kandara DCIO Peter Mugwika said investigation was on.

