survey
Crackdown in Nyeri as Matiangi vows to deal with criminals Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Central

Murang'a man 'kills son' in row over food

By Boniface Gikandi | Published Thu, August 2nd 2018 at 08:00, Updated August 2nd 2018 at 08:06 GMT +3

A man in Murang'a has been arrested for allegedly killing his son after a quarrel with his wife over food.

ALSO READ: Man sentenced to 20 years for killing city lawyer

In the 3am incident at Kagumoini village in Kandara, the man is said to have tossed his nine-month-old child in the air, in a fit of rage, after he was told there was no food.

The baby is reported to have died after landing on the floor.

Lynch attempt

The woman's cry awoke neighbours, who attempted to lynch the man. Local administrators rescued him.

Know if news is factual and true. Text 'NEWS' to 22840 and always receive verified news updates.

The suspect was taken to Gaichanjiru Police Post and later to Kandara Police Station.

Elias Kamau, a village elder, said he called police when he learnt about the incident.

"It is a shame for a man to kill his own child following a quarrel with his wife that could have been avoided. There are other better ways to resolve domestic disputes, instead of targeting the children," he said.

Kandara DCIO Peter Mugwika said investigation was on.

ALSO READ: He gave me Sh100 note, seven-year-old narrates rape ordeal

RELATED TOPICS:
crime
food
murder
poverty

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Three in custody over murder of school teacher

Three in custody over murder of school teacher

Supermarket braves storm from racial slur

Supermarket braves storm from racial slur

13-year-old girl defiled and murdered

13-year-old girl defiled and murdered

Why would one just want couple dead?

Why would one just want couple dead?

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Central

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited