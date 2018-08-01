The ill-fated August 1982 coup (Photos)

| Published Wed, August 1st 2018 at 15:39, Updated August 1st 2018 at 16:19 GMT +3

Coup attempt aftermath, destruction of property.

Exactly 36 years ago, the ill-fated August 1, 1982 coup against the Kanu regime by a group of Kenya Airforce men based at the Eastleigh base, Nairobi. Coup attempt army lorries at KICC.

The coup started at 3am and by 4am, the Eambakasi air base had fallen followed by the capture of the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation station in Nairobi by the men rebel soldiers by Senior Private Hezekiah Ochuka and Sergeant Pancras Oteyo Okumu at 6am.

Coup attempt, clean up after the destruction of properties.

Veteran broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela would be grabbed from his Eastlands home and forced to announce that the military had taken over the government; that all political prisoners should be freed and police should lay down their arms and "behave like civilians". Coup attempt 1982, Moi meets Cabinet at State House.

The coup was, however, short-lived and by noon loyal soldiers had nipped in the bud with the coup leaders Ochuka and Okumu fleeing to Tanzania. Coup attempt in 1982, police check ids in City estate.

The plan was to bomb State House, Nairobi and the GSU headquarters from the Laikipia Air Force in Nanyuki base but the plan didn't work.

The 1982 coup attempt, police on patrol.

Kangemi Residents with security personnel during the search for suspected loot and weapons in Aug 1982