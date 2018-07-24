Thai cave boys to be ordained in Buddhist ceremony

| Published Tue, July 24th 2018 at 11:12, Updated July 24th 2018 at 11:17 GMT +3

Several of the boys had previously attended a religious ceremony at a Buddhist temple. [BBC]

Most members of the Thai youth football team rescued from a flooded cave will have their heads shaved and don robes to be ordained as novices in a Buddhist ceremony on Tuesday.

Their coach will also receive monk's orders. One of the boys will not join the ceremony as he is a Christian.

The group will spend nine days living in a monastery, a tradition for males in Thailand who experience adversity.

They were trapped for more than two weeks before a dramatic rescue.

The boys were all released from hospital last week and are said to be in good health after their ordeal in the snaking caverns of the Tham Luang caves of northern Thailand.

This step is intended to be a "spiritual cleansing" for the group.

"They should spend time in a monastery. It's for their protection," Seewad Sompiangjai, grandfather of Night, one of the rescued boys told the BBC earlier. "It's like they died but now have been reborn."

Thai officials said the boys will start the process by having their heads shaved, before attending a robe ceremony on Wednesday.

They will stay in different monasteries until 4 August meditating, praying and cleaning their temple and the length of time they will spend doing this - nine days - is a nod to a Thai lucky number

One of the boys, Adul Sam-on, will not be joining the rest of the "Wild Boars" football team as he is a Christian. Their coach Ekkapol "Ake" Chantawong, 25, will join them for the same period of time but as a fully-fledged monk rather than a novice.

The coach had spent time in a monastery as a novice before this. Although he has attracted some criticism for taking the boys into the cave, he is also credited with helping them through the ordeal by reportedly teaching them meditation techniques to help them stay calm and use as little air as possible.

A risky operation

The extraordinary story of the group's rescue has been followed by millions worldwide since 23 June, when they walked into the Tham Luang cave after football practice - only to be trapped by sudden monsoon floods. Some were blessed by Buddhist monks. [BBC]

The 12 boys and their football coach had spent nine days in the cave with little food or light when British divers first reached them on 2 July.

But with more rain expected, a risky rescue was attempted. Expert divers guided the boys and their coach through darkness and submerged passageways towards the exit.

Each boy was accompanied by a diver who also carried his air supply. The boys were heavily sedated ahead of the rescue to prevent them panicking.

The boys and their coach were rescued in three stages over three days.

All 13 were transferred to a hospital in Chiang Rai where they received medical and psychological assistance.

Hundreds of volunteers, rescue divers and military personnel were involved in the rescue effort.

One ex-Thai navy seal diver, Saman Gunan, died during the operation while installing oxygen tanks in the cave.

The cave system has now been closed off, but officials have said it could be reopened in future as a tourist attraction.

