Angry residents block Voi-Taveta road to protest frequent lion attacks

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 18:52, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 18:59 GMT +3

Residents and leaders in Taita-Taveta County demonstrate along the Voi-Taveta highway to protest over frequent lions invasion that have so far killed 128 livestock worth over 1.1 million. [PHOTO:RENSON MNYAMWEZI/STANDARD]

Transport along the Voi-Taveta highway was yesterday disrupted for hours as residents protested frequent attacks by lions.

The demonstrators waved twigs and placards, calling for the resignation of Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Principal Secretary Margaret Mwakima. They claimed the two had failed to tackle the wildlife menace in the region.

Leading the protests were Members of the County Assembly Justine Mwamba (Wusi Kishamba ward), Frank Kichoi (Chawia), Anastanzia Wakesho and Christopher Mwambingu (both nominated).

The leaders said in the last two weeks, lions had killed 30 cows, 37 goats, 23 sheep, 28 donkeys and two dogs, and seriously injured six cows and two donkeys.

The demonstrators presented a petition at the offices of Governor Granton Samboja and Senator Jones Mwaruma, saying they wanted their pleas to reach President Uhuru Kenyatta for action.

And speaking at a separate event at Mghambonyi Primary School, the governor called on the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to act before residents took the law into their own hands.

“It is the responsibility of KWS to ensure that people's lives and property are protected. We will not sit and watch as our people continuing suffering and losing their livestock." he warned

