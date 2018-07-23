Court condemns Russia over Pussy Riot Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Europe

Toronto shooting: Deadly attack in Greektown district

By BBC | Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 09:45, Updated July 23rd 2018 at 09:48 GMT +3
Police evacuated people from the area. [Reuters]

A gunman has opened fire on a busy avenue in Toronto, killing a young woman and injuring 13 other people, one of them critically, police say.

The victim critically injured in the Canadian city's Greektown district is a girl of eight or nine, they add.

ALSO READ: Ex-Arsenal striker escapes death narrowly in horrific accident

The suspect is dead, reportedly killed in an exchange of shots.

The attacked happened on Danforth Avenue on Sunday evening, when the area was teeming with people, Canada's Globe And Mail newspaper reports.

The motive for the shooting, which reportedly targeted a restaurant, is still unclear.

In a video clip shared by Canadian media, a man in a cap and carrying a shoulder bag can be seen stopping on a pavement and pulling out a handgun before firing shots.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Some of the victims were treated at the scene, while others were taken to local hospitals.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The premier of the province of Ontario, Doug Ford, tweeted a message of support to the victims of the attack.

Jody Steinhauer told CBC News she was with her family in a restaurant in the area when she heard what sounded like 10 to 15 blasts of firecrackers.

"We started to hear people scream out front," she said.

RELATED TOPICS:
toronto
toronto shooting
Greektown district

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Europe

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited