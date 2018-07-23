Police in Meru pursuing a man, alleged to have defiled his daughter

| Published Mon, July 23rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 23:08 GMT +3

A man suspected to have defiled his 13-year-old daughter in Imenti North is on the run.

Police have now launched a search for the 40-year-old matatu driver, who was reported to have defiled the minor on Saturday night after he chased his wife from the house.

ALSO READ: Man, 32, denies defilement charge

The girl’s grandparents said the minor knocked their door at about 1am and reported that she had escaped from her father, who had defiled her that night.

“The child was defiled at about 12am. After the incident, her father sent her to pick a phone that was in the sitting room. When she got out of the bedroom, she rushed to my homestead and broke the disturbing news to us,” her grandfather told The Standard.

The Standard Eight pupil said she was in a room with her siblings when her father appeared and ordered her to accompany him to his bedroom.

An aunt to the victim said the minor said her father had advised her to take a bath after the incident, but she did not.

“When the father picked her from the bed where she was with her younger sister, he asked her if she had a boyfriend. After she told him she did not have one, the father told her that her turn had come that night,” the girl’s aunt said.

The girl was taken to Meru Level Five Hospital for tests, while some relatives have recorded statements at the Meru Police Station.

Use of illicit brew and other drugs has been linked to recent cases of incest and murder in the county. Last week, in the same village of Gankere in Imenti North, a man hacked his pregnant wife to death, then surrendered to the police.

ALSO READ: Nakuru man gets life in jail for defiling sister