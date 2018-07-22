Our son is still waiting for his father, says slain lawyer’s widow Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Nairobi

Why internet outage hit Safaricom users

By Hillary Orinde | Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 14:35, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 15:00 GMT +3

Kenya’s largest telco, Safaricom subscribers were for the better part of Sunday cut from internet and voice connectivity.

ALSO READ: Mombasa here we come: Safaricom Twaweza Live

Hitherto, users took to social media to vent their frustrations over the outage.

After about five hours of the inconvenience, the service provider explained the glitch was as a result of fiber link cuts.

In the three paragraphed notice to its customers, Safaricom said: “We wish to apologise to our customers and partners that are currently experiencing voice and data outage, caused by multiple fiber link cuts affecting critical transmission equipment”.

They added that voice and SMS services were lost in the Coast and Lower Eastern regions and a general data unavailability across the network.

The services have been restored so far.

Fiber links cuts

Fiber cuts are not always necessarily malicious and have often exposed how fragile the internet can be. Incidents such as severe weather have been known to cause the disruptions.

According to wired.com, when they do happen, the internet infrastructure community works to implement redundancies and traffic rerouting tactics so physical disruptions don't cause digital ones.

ALSO READ: Mombasa here we come-Safaricom Twaweza Live

RELATED TOPICS:
internet connectivity
internet outage
safaricom

Would you like to get published on Standard Media websites? You can now email us breaking news, story ideas, human interest articles or interesting videos on: [email protected]
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Meru - the next showbiz county thanks to Twaweza Live

Meru - the next showbiz county thanks to Twaweza Live

Safaricom ‘in talks’ to enter Ethiopia

Safaricom ‘in talks’ to enter Ethiopia

Allowances, airtime to be taxed!

Allowances, airtime to be taxed!

South African designer wins Sh6m house in M-pesa promotion

South African designer wins Sh6m house in M-pesa promotion

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi

VIEW ALL
ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited