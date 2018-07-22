MP’s trip to Russia World Cup 2018 bags goodies

| Published Sun, July 22nd 2018 at 11:44, Updated July 22nd 2018 at 12:00 GMT +3

Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi has secured seven university scholarships for students from Embu County to study in Russia.

The MP who was among the legislators who flew to Russia to watch FIFA World Cup games bagged the seven scholarships after engaging the Russia Education Ministry through the Kenyan Embassy.

Whereas Kenyans were outraged by the trip and dismissed it as misuse of taxpayer’s money, Muchangi clarified that they did not just travel to benchmark sports but also sought other opportunities for the citizens.

“It is true I was in Russia where I had been sent by the Government as an obedient servant. I’m happy to report that the trip was an eye-opening and mind opening opportunity for the attendees. We were able to engage the Embassy and students from Kenya studying in Russia. I secured seven full scholarships with promises for more in future,” he said.

He revealed that the Russian Government’s Vision 2020 seeks to have five of the country’s universities join the top 100 universities globally and one of the parameters for doing so is the incorporation of international students.

Speaking during the Kagaari South Ward Education Day, Muchangi explained the scholarships are in the disciplines of Law, Languages, Agriculture, Architecture, Engineering among others.

Runyenjes Member of Parliament Eric Muchangi. (Joseph Muchiri, Standard)

The first time legislator, famed for being the first Akorino faith MP, said tuition fees will be fully paid for while accommodation and meals are quite affordable in Russia.

Muchangi said the successful applicants will in the first year be required to learn Russian language, which is the medium of instruction at their universities.

“I found a number of Kenyan students studying in Russia, however I did not find any from Embu. Through this opportunity, beginning next year, we will have some students join Russia to study,” he said.

From next month, the MP plans to register the interested and eligible students who will then be interviewed at the Embassy of Russia.

